Minors, 12 to 17 years old, of Mandaue urged to register for COVID-19 vaccination

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City is encouraging minors aged 12 to 17 years old, their parents and those under other categories that were not part of the priority sectors to register online to get vaccinated against COVID-19 next month.

This after, President Rodrigo Duterte approved yesterday the COVID-19 vaccination in October of the general population, including minors.

Anyone who wanted to be vaccinated may register online through the link attached on the Facebook pages of Mandaue’s Public Information Office and Vaccine Operation Center.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mayor Jonas Cortes, said even before when they masterlisted the priority sectors for the COVID-19 vaccination, the city had already included minors with the anticipation that they would be part of the vaccination soon.

Ibañez said that the masterlisting and registration was still ongoing.

Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad, chairman of the city’s vaccine board, said as of September 24, the city had already masterlisted 8,495 minors aged 12 to 17 years old.

Ibañez said that they would be adding soon a vaccination education and communication campaign specifically for minors to encourage them to get vaccinated.

He said the vaccination committee had already scheduled for a meeting to discuss approaches tailored specifically for the minors.

He said it was important to custom or tailor fit the approach to the target population to be vaccinated.

“Ang atoa mang gud diri sa Mandaue is whatever is your target population, whoever is your beneficiary for the vaccination, imong icustom o tailor fit ang imohang information campaign ngadto nila,” Ibañez said.

(What we are doing here in Mandaue is whatever your target population, whoever is your beneficiary for the vaccination, we custom or talior fit the approach to the target population to be vaccinated.)

Take for example katung sa market (vendors) ato gyud gipaduol nila kay lahi man ilang situation. Dili man pareha sa uban nga naay schedule nga makaadto gyud sa vaccination site,” he said.

(Take for example the market (vendors) where we took the vaccination nearer to them because their situation is different. It is not the same as those who have schedules that they can go to the vaccination site.)

“Ang sa market vendors nato ilang hesitancy is not with the vacination, ilang hesitancy nga malata ilang mga tinda ug ilang mabiyaan. So, we have to consider all the circumstances of our target population nga bakunahan,” said Ibañez.

(The hesitancy of our market vendors is not with the vaccination but on whether their products would rot when they leave to be vaccinated. So, we have consider all the circumstances of our target population who would be vaccinated.)

RELATED STORIES

COVID-19 vaccination of general population, minors to begin in NCR – DOH

Mandaue sets aside P150M for tablets of grades 5 and 6 students

Mandaue PIO: 50% of city’s eligible population now fully vaccinated

Mandaue to PUV drivers get vaccinated at ‘Bakuna, Bai!’

Cortes to Mandauehanons: It is our moral obligation to continue the city’s progress

Cortes reports drop in Mandaue City’s active cases

Night shift vaccination in Mandaue starts tonight

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy