Oponganons show up in droves at Comelec Lapu-Lapu to beat voter’s registration deadline

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — A crowd of Oponganons were seen today, Sept. 27, at the City Hall grounds on Monday morning as they try to beat the Sept. 30 deadline to register for the 2022 elections.

“Karong panahona, normal gyud ron nationwide. So mao lagi na, usahay kining mga tawo kung dili pa deadline, dili sad maoy i-atraka. So last Saturday, we have 1,275 registrants,” said Benjie Dayondon, election assistant of Commission on Election Lapu-Lapu City (Comelec Lapu-Lapu).

(In this time, this is normal nationwide. So that is the case, sometimes the public won’t move if it is not the deadline yet. So last Saturday, we have 1,275 registrants.)

The office of Comelec Lapu-Lapu is situated at the 2nd floor of the Lapu-Lapu city hall.

CDN Digital has observed that the social distancing was no longer followed by the public, as they wait for their turn to register an beat the voter’s registration deadline.

Dayondon said that to accommodate more registrants, their office has already suspended their other services, such as the issuance of voter’s certificates, to augment all their employees to the voter’s registration.

He said that in the previous months, they were only able to register 400 to 600 individuals a day.

To ensure that the health and safety protocols were properly observed in the conduct of the voter’s registration, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has already sought the assistance of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to implement order in the activity.

Chan also ordered to set up chairs in the Sports Complex located in the city hall compound, which will serve as a waiting area for those who want to register for the upcoming election.

“We also offer areas much bigger than that which is the sports complex. The sports complex is available and there are bleachers sa ibabaw nga pwede maka-social distancing ang mga tawo (bleachers at the top where social distancing can be implemented),” Chan said.

As of September 27, 2021, Lapu-lapu City has 211,954 registered voters, with 21,503 new registrants.

