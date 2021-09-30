Kisses Delavin flaunts killer abs in her recent photoshoot

CEBU, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidate Kisses Delavin wowed netizens as she flaunts her toned abs in the recent Instagram post by photographer Rap Yu.

In the photo, the Masbate’s bet wore a PauLina by Mikee Andrei black bikini and dazzling bronze makeup by Jim Ryan Ros.

A lot of pageant fans were amazed and inspired by her body transformation.

“Grabe yung abs lutang na lutang, so proud of you Kisses😍 Her Self discipline and determination to get this toned and healthy body is on 🔥🔥fair skin and tan skin makes you a different person I love it,” one netizen wrote in the comment section.

“Nagsusumigaw ang abs, 🙌🙌” another fan showed her support to the beauty queen.

“Wow just wow🔥🔥🔥major transformation is real,” said another.

Previously, Gerry Diaz, beauty pageant mentor, shared Delavin’s weight loss journey.

The social media darling went through a fitness program to prepare herself for this year’s Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

The grand coronation night will be held in Panglao, Bohol tonight, Thursday, September 30, 2021.

