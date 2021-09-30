‘Scammed’ couples to sue wedding coordinator for running off with P500K

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least three couples who were allegedly ‘scammed’ of around P500,000 by a wedding coordinator, are set to file a complaint against the latter at the National Bureau of Investigation.

Leira Mae Pino, the soon-to-be bride in Cebu City who was recently scammed by their wedding coordinator, whom she identified as Jayson “Jhaycie” Villasan Saramosing, said they will be joining forces in filing a complaint against the latter if the coordinator continues to evade them.

Pino urged Saramosing to face them so all parties can draft a refund contract.

“Kon mopakita siya namo, among sabutan, ibalik niya ang among kwarta, kay dili biya gyud lalim ang kwarta ron labi na pandemic ron. Di jud lalim, kami tinigom to namo unya koan sad among hinaguan sad. Kung di siya, gusto namo nga ipakiha gyud siya,” she said.

Saramosing allegedly ran off with almost P200,000 from Pino and her partner, Jeznel Lorenz Tano. They are supposed to be wed on October 23.

Pino said the coordinator contacted them after their accusations were posted on social media, allegedly promised to give them a refund, and also asked them to stop the ’embarrassment.’

“Niingon ko grabe kaayo ang damages nga imong nabuhat sa amoa nga couple kon kahibaw ka og giunsa namo paghago among kwarta wa mi nangayo bisan og kinsa para sa among dream wedding. Mao to ingon siya nga iya daw bayaran as soon as possible then hantod karon wala man moreply,’ she said.

Pino said that if Saramosing still has a conscience, he should face all of those he had ‘scammed,’ since they are willing to forgive him.

Another couple Rima Milloren and her partner Luke Cadiz, are also determined to file a complaint against the coordinator to stop his wrongdoings.

Milloren, who already anticipated that the coordinator would have a hard time repaying them, said they will pursue the filing of a complaint so as to teach him a lesson.

The soon-to-be bride, who is set to be wed in December, said Saramosing took around P53,000 from them but did not pay their wedding suppliers.

The couple from Minglanilla said they were a bit lucky to discover early about Saramosing’s shenanigans although they have already paid more than half of the P100,000 wedding package.

Milloren said they did not expect the coordinator to scam them, saying that the latter was a former acquaintance of Cadiz, which was why they trusted him.

Abigail Pangue, and her partner King Edward Corella who are supposed to be wed in November, said they had already forgiven Saramosing but are also willing to file a complaint.

Pangue, who gave her full trust to Saramosing being schoolmates in high school, said that though they are looking forward to getting their money back, they believed that it would be better if the coordinator is detained to teach him a lesson.

The couple from Carcar City reportedly gave almost P300,000 to the coordinator, who also failed to pay the other suppliers.

“Napasaylo gyud tika. Ang ako lang kay pwede mabalik ang money.. better atubangon ang damages nga gibuhat namo,” Pangue told Saramosing.

“Siyempre gusto namo mabalik ang kwarta pero at the same time, kon pwede siya ma priso, ma priso gyud uy kay para wala na siya’y ma-scam kay wa nata kibaw og unsa na diay mi kadaghan,” she added.

The three couples also advised those who are planning to get hitched to thoroughly check the background of their wedding coordinator, more so if the services being offered seemed too good to be true.

The couples agreed to meet at a restaurant in Cebu City on Thursday, September 30, 2021, to discuss their plans of suing the coordinator.

CDN Digital tried to reach out to Saramosing through text messages and phone calls, but got no reply as of this posting.

