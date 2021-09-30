Radio station denies organizing controversial “ukay-ukay” event

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — No less than the station manager of radio station Brigada News FM, has clarified that they did not organize the controversial free “Ukay-ukay,” event which drew the ire of netizens for allegedly violating health protocols.

Raul del Prado, station manager of Brigada News FM, issued the clarification during the Tira Brigada program on Thursday morning, September 30, 2021.

Earlier, the incident earned negative comments from netizens, after it allegedly violated the health and safety protocols.

The incident was streamed live on their Facebook page on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, wherein it can be seen that the social distancing protocol was not observed, while some people were not wearing their face masks.

Del Prado said that they did not organize the ”Ukay-ukay” activity, because what they’ve organized was the installation of a pulley to a deep well in Sitio Likoan, barangay Marigondon.

He added that the sacks of used clothing were really intended for the fire victims which were also unloaded from their vehicle, along with the structure that they’ve constructed where the pulley would be installed.

“Dili gyud to para sa didto dapita, intended to para sa mga nasunogan. Pero ato tong gipadaplin man to, gipundok nato ang mga sinako. Walay nanghilabot. Pero, naay nangutana nako, ipanghatag na sir?” Del Prado said.

He added that some of the residents who attended the activity have asked him if they can have some of the used clothing.

After the installation of the pully, Del Prado said that he decided to leave the sacks of used clothing for the residents in the area.

“Pag-ingon nako nila nga okay ako ning ibilin ninyo, ang mga tawo, pagkadungog nga ibilin, nag-atang man ang mga tawo nga pwerteng daghana,” he added.

“Dili to plano nga ibilin nato ang used clothings didto, dili to para didto. Tungod sa hangyo sa mga tawo didto, gibilin nato. Pagkadungog nila nga ibilin nato, didto na, nidumog na ang mga tawo,” he said.

Nagiel Bañacia, the head of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) in Lapu-Lapu City, has earlier reminded the public that activities or events that would result in mass gatherings are still prohibited in the city. /rcg

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy