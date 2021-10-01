Ces Drilon naimbiyerna kay Toni dahil kay Bongbong: Nagamit or nagpagamit siya…

MATAPANG ang reaction (although too late na) ni Ces Drilon sa interview ni Toni Gonzaga kay Bongbong Marcos.

Kung controversial ang nasabing interview, siguradong magdadagdag sa controversy ang tweet-reaction ni Ces.

“Am so sad to watch Toni Gonzaga interview BBM. Sorry, delayed reaction. Ngayon ko lang nakita kasi I thought I should watch him. Yes he learned a lot from his father-HOW TO PLUNDER THE NATION,” tweet ni Ces.

As expected, ang daming nag-react sa tweet na iyon ng news anchor.

“The saddest thing there is that the one interviewing is someone who should know better. Wala man lang regrets sa kanyang ginawa. She allowed to be used by someone who is greedy of power.”

“When she interviewed you, I have to say, ikaw ang nagdala. Your storytelling was so compelling na kahit alam ko na yung story mo, it’s like I was hearing it for the first time.”

“Toni is gaining more followers. Blind followers. In effect she earn more from it. Dun na natapos. Haist. Sayang.”

“Yeah sad is nagamit or nagpagamit siya she should have at least corrected him, naisip ko tuloy yung company kung saan siya nag work na biktima ng martial law.”

“True. Kahit pa ninong nya sa kasal si BBM, she could have refused him and excused herself by citing impropriety as regards the bitter history of her parent company with the Marcoses.”

“I didnt watch it i just rely on the reviews of katweets and i trust their insights. Nadagdagan disappointments ko kay toni frm the day na nawalan ng franchise Abs d nafeel ung pag defend nya ung concern. Self interest din pala cya.”

“It wasn’t under Toni’s control on how BBM would respond to her questions. Shouldn’t we just look on its positive impact…coz it definitely proved who deserve a government seat. And it even gave more awareness of the truths.”

Mag-react kaya si Bongbong sa maanghang na tweet ni Ces?

