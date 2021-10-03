Bohol hit by 14-hour brownout

TAGBILARAN CITY, Philippines — The province of Bohol experienced a 14-hour power interruption on Saturday, October 2.

Power was shut down at 6 a.m. and is expected to be restored at 6 p.m.

In an advisory, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said the power interruption was intended for its annual preventive maintenance on its 138kV submarine cable.

While waiting for the power to be restored, some went to malls to charge their phones. Others opted to visit the beach.

Tagbilaran resident Marilyn Sarabia, 46, said her family went to Panglao town on Saturday to cool down.

The provincial Commission on Elections office was still open the whole day even without a power generator.

In Tagbilaran City, some business establishments used portable generators to cope with the power outage. Small shops, most of them power-dependent, were closed for the day.

Some areas in the city had electricity due to power rationing but as of past 2 p.m., the Bohol Light Company Inc. (BLCI) said it was no longer available.

“Power interruption will continue until 6 p.m. as scheduled today, October 2, 2021,” BLCI said in its latest announcement.

