Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte files candidacy for reelection in 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Saturday file her certificate of candidacy (COC) for reelection in the 2022 polls.

Photos of the mayor filing her COC were posted on her Facebook page.

“I have been honored with the gift of trust and respect of many of our fellow Filipinos. Thank you to everyone who have expressed their support. Many of you do not know me and yet you carry me over your shoulders,” the presidential daughter said in the post.

“Like the other millions of Filipinos, I share with you the same goal of living a peaceful and prosperous life in our country, today and in the many years to come. I call on everyone to work together for an honest, orderly, and credible elections in May 2022,” she added.

Earlier in the day, her father President Rodrigo Duterte announced his retirement from politics.

/MUF

