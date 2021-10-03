Man wanted for murder nabbed while attending fiesta celebration in Brgy Cuanos, Minglanilla

By: Pegeen Maisie Sararaña and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | October 03,2021 - 11:32 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A motorcycle-for-hire driver, who is wanted for murder, has been in hiding for over a year now.

But Romulo Alic, 34, was arrested after he returned to Barangay Cuanos in Minglanilla town to attend the fiesta celebration on Saturday, October 2.

Alic, 34, is now detained and will have to face the charge filed against him for the September 5, 2020 murder of a certain, Ronnie Lawas, says Police Lieutenant Zosimo Ravanes Jr, team leader of the Anti-Kidnapping Group Visayas Field Unit (Cebu Team).

Ravanes said that Alic has been in hiding since the murder. He went to hide with relatives who lived in the mountain barangays of Minglanilla following an attempt by the police in August to serve the warrant for his arrest.

The warrant for Alic’s arrest was issued on January 28, 2021 by Judge Dennis Larrobis of Branch 76 of the Regional Trial Court in Naga City.

No bail was recommended for his temporary liberty.

But at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Alic was spotted outside of a relative’s home in Barangay Cuanos where he was attending the fiesta celebration.

Ravanes said an informer tipped them of Alic’s presence there.

“Taudtaud sad mi sigeg subay subay ani, unya natimingan nga fiesta gahapon, sa Barangay Cuanos,” he said.

(We have been looking for him for months now and we chanced upon him during the fiesta celebration in Barangay Cuanos on Saturday.)

Ravanes said Alic has admitted to killing Lawas as a revenge for the death of a newphew, whom Lawas also killed during a fraternity war.

Police investigators were able to secure CCTV footage of the killing of Lawas outside a resort in Tubod, Minglanilla at about 10 a.m. on September 5, 2020.

“Iyang giangkon nga siyay gapatay kay baws diay to niya kay iyang pagumangkon sad gipatay sad atong iyang gipatay,” Ravanes said.

(He admitted to killing Lawas as a revenge for the death of a nephew whom Lawas also killed.)

