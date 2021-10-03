Maureen Wroblewitz talks about gaining experience, sisters during MUPh journey

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Miss Universe Philippines 2021 first runner-up Maureen Wroblewitz may have failed to bring home the crown, but she is extremely happy for the experience and the new sisters that she met during the pageant.

In her Instagram post, Wroblewitz expressed her immense gratitude to everyone who made her MUP journey one for the books.

“What a crazy experience that was but I am grateful for how it‘s turned out and I‘m excited for what‘s to come. I hope that through me I‘ve inspired you to strive to be the best version of yourselves!” she said.

The Pangasinan beauty said that her empowering MUP experience helped her to conquer her fears.

Wroblewitz also congratulated Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez whom she described as one of the kindest, sweetest and down to earth people that she knows.

Aside from the impeccable MUP experience and making it to the pageant’s Top 5, Wroblewits said that she has a won so much more.

“I may have not won the crown but I have won a sisterhood that I will cherish forever.”

She ended her post with the meaningful note, “Pangasinan, this was for you!” / dcb