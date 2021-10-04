PCG suspends sea travels due to #LanniePH

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Vessels were no longer allowed to sail starting 5 a.m. on Monday, October 4, after Cebu and parts of the Visayas were placed under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1.

“Voyage of vessels will resume upon improvement of weather and sea condition in the above mentioned areas,” says an advisory that was issued by Commander Alvin Dagalea of the Coast Guard Station in Central Cebu.

“Vessels who intend to take shelter shall be permitted as long as it is manifested through written request and no passenger be allowed on board,” he added.

In its 5 a.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that center of Tropical Depression “LANNIE” was located 100 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte. It has maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1 is now in affected in the following areas:

Luzon

Southern portion of Masbate (Pio V. Corpuz, Cataingan, Palanas, Dimasalang, Uson, Mobo, Milagros, Mandaon, Esperanza, Placer, Cawayan, Balud), the southern portion of Romblon (Cajidiocan, San Fernando, Magdiwang, Santa Maria, Odiongan, Alcantara, Ferrol, Looc, Santa Fe, San Jose), the southern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Roxas, Mansalay, Bulalacao, Bongabong), the southern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Calintaan, Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay), and the northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli) including Calamian and Cuyo Islands.

Visayas

Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Capiz, Aklan, Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, the northern and central portions of Negros Oriental (Bais City, Mabinay, City of Bayawan, Basay, City of Tanjay, Manjuyod, Bindoy, Ayungon, Tayasan, Jimalalud, La Libertad, City of Guihulngan, Vallehermoso, Canlaon City), Cebu, and Bohol

Mindanao

Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, the northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Magallanes, Remedios T. Romualdez, City of Cabadbaran, Tubay, Santiago, Jabonga, Kitcharao, Butuan City), the northern portion of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat, City of Bayugan, Prosperidad), and the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (San Miguel, Marihatag, San Agustin, Cagwait, Bayabas, Tago, City of Tandag, Cortes, Lanuza, Carmen, Madrid, Cantilan, Carrascal, Lianga)

