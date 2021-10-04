CT-TODA: Manipis Road still off-limits to public, motorists

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPHW-7) has already reopened a portion of the Manipis Road that connects to Kampo 4 in Talisay City after it was temporary closed during the weekend due to landslide.

But local authorities are asking motorists to refrain from using said road for now.

“Gi-awhag ang publiko ug mga motorista sa pagpangita ug laing alternatibong dan nga kaagi-an,” says an advisory that was issued by the City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA) early on Monday morning, October 4.

(We are asking the public and the motorists to look for alternative roads.)

“Ang dan paingon sa Barangay Manipis, gikan pa sa Kampo 4, na ablihan na sa DPWH, apan dili pa masiguro ang seguridad sa dan tungod sa nagpadayon nga PANAGAKTAGAK sa mga yuta ug bato, ilabi na nga padayun ang pag uwan ug tutaligsik,” it added.

(The road in Manipis coming from Kampo 4 was already reopened by DPWH but we cannot yet assure the safety of the motorists because of falling rocks and landslides caused by constant rains.)

In a 5 a.m. advisory issued on Monday, Pagasa placed Cebu and other parts of the Visayas under Topical Cyclone Signal No. 1 as result of Tropical Depression #LanniePH that was spotted 100 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.

#LanniePH has maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kp/h) near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

