LanniePH may make landfall in central Cebu on Monday afternoon 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Don’t be complacent over light rains and Storm Signal No. 1.

This was the message from the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) as they reported that Tropical Depression Lannie may directly hit the central portions of Cebu on Monday, October 4, 2021.

Pagasa-Mactan said that based on their current models, Lannie may pass through central Cebu on Monday afternoon.

“Lannie may make a landfall in Cebu between 2 p.m. or early Monday evening,” said Romeo Aguirre, weather specialist of Pagasa-Mactan.

Cebu is currently placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 as Lannie makes its way towards Central and Western Visayas.

While chances for the Tropical Depression to intensify into a Tropical Storm remained slim, Pagasa-Mactan still advised the public to stay alert.

“[Even if] we’re under Storm Signal No. 1 only, we should not be complacent. We urge everyone to regularly monitor weather updates and their surroundings,” said Aguirre in Cebuano.

“Lannie brings moderate to heavy rains and strong winds, which may result in landslide and flashfloods,” he added.

Aguirre also said the damp weather Cebu is currently experiencing may last until Tuesday afternoon, October 5.

Lannie was last spotted over the Canigao channel heading towards the Camotes Sea at 10 a.m., Monday.

It maintained its maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 55 km/h, and central pressure of 1006 hPa. Its present movement is west northwestward at 20 km/h. Strong winds or higher extend outwards up to 200 km from the center.

Storm signals were hoisted in 23 areas around the country.

Sea trips in Cebu have already been canceled since 5 a.m. on Monday.

/bmjo

