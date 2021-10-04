CIDG-7 to intensify campaign against private armed groups, loose firearms

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) is strictly monitoring the presence of private armed groups and loose firearms in the region as part of their preparation for the coming election period.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of CIDG-7, said that they are now coordinating with other police units regarding this concern, saying there is a big chance that some candidates may avail of the services of private armed groups for their benefit during the election period.

“We will intensify our campaign against loose firearms and private armed groups. Kasi itong mga private armed groups na mga ito, possible na gagamitin sila sa ibang mga naghain ng candidacy para sa 2022 election,” Dalogdog said.

(We will intensify our campaign against loose firearms and private armed groups because these private armed groups could be used by those who have already filed for candidacy in the coming 2022 election.)

“So yun yung kailangan natin bantayan at hindi tayo magdadalawang isip na kung sino yung mga involved na mga politician na gumagamit nitong private armed groups, sila naman yung ating huhulihin o sasampahan ng kaso,” he added.

(So that’s what we are watching out for right now and we will not hesitate to arrest or file cases against those who politicians who will avail of the services of private armed groups.)

For now, Dalogdog said that they have yet to identify operating armed groups in the region but guarantees that their office is strictly monitoring this issue.

Their operations against loose firearms and private armed groups is the means to ensure safety before, during, and after the election period that will start on January 9, 2022, and end on June 8, 2022.

/bmjo

