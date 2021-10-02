PRO-7 intensifies monitoring as PNP imposes gun ban

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Expect random police checkpoints within Central Visayas as police are intensifying their monitoring as they implement a nationwide gun ban for eight days in line with the filing of the Certificates of Candidacy (COCs).

Last September 30, Police General Guillermo Eleazar, chief of the Philippine National Police, gave his directives to all police units to suspend all Permits to Carry Firearms Outside of Residence (PTCFOR) for eight days in view of the scheduled nationwide filing of COCs from October 1 to 8.

The suspension was made effective at midnight of September 30 and will last until 7 a.m. on October 9.

Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, director of the Police Regional Office (PRO-7), said that this directive was meant to avoid firearm-related incidents, especially during the COC filing period.

He further said that no one would be allowed to bring his or her licensed firearm except for those uniformed police personnel such as members of the PNP, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and other law enforcement agencies.

He, however, clarified that police personnel who would be not dressed in their uniforms yet possessing firearms would be facing administrative charges for violating the directives of the headquarters.

“Kailangan sila ay nakasuot ng kanilang uniporme…walang exemption, kailangan sundin yung directives, [or else] we will file charges. So sa ating mga kapulisan, sa AFP and other law enforcement agencies, kailangan naka uniporme, malinaw yun,” he added.

(They must wear their uniforms, no exemption. They need to follow the directives [or else] we will file charges. So for all policemen, members of the AFP, and other law enforcement agencies, they need to wear their uniforms, it’s clear.)

With this, Vega said that he had already given all the city and provincial directors in Central Visayas his directives to implement this.

