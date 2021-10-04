Mago recants statement on Pharmally ‘swindling,’ now says it’s a ‘pressured response’

MANILA, Philippines — Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. executive Krizle Grace Mago backtracked on Monday, and now said that her previous revelation that her company was swindling the government when it sold damaged medical-grade face shields was a “pressured response.”

Mago made the remark during the hearing of the House committee on good government and public accountability.

“Regarding my previous testimonies on questions pertaining to swindling the government, I do admit it was a pressured response,” Mago said.

“Given the level of pressure I was under and the rush of emotions associated with the allegations made and my subsequent admission, I was not in the best frame of mind to think clearly,” she added.

Mago, then under questioning by Sen. Richard Gordon during the hearing of the Senate Blue Ribbon committee, earlier claimed the company might have “swindled” the government when it changed the expiration dates on the face shields it delivered.

In the Senate hearing, Mago likewise confirmed the claim of a Pharmally warehouse employee that they were ordered to replace the certificates of face shields dated 2020 with new certificates dated 2021.

After her bombshell admission in the Senate, Mago was incommunicado for a few days until the House committee on good government and public accountability suddenly announced that it now had custody of the Pharmally executive, and that she is now in a secure location within the House complex.

