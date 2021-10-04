Public urged: Be on the lookout for fake bills

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Since they have not recorded any presence of private armed groups in Cebu City yet, policemen here instead are warning the public of the possible proliferation of fake money with the 2022 election period drawing near.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that they had already started monitoring possible printing establishments that could forge money bills, especially 500 and 1,000 peso bills.

Parilla said that this was a recurring concern that usually booms during the election period because some bills would be used for the campaign.

In fact, he said that they had previous arrests in the city for that crime.

“Ang kasagaran nga manggawas kay kining mga fake money. So usa ni sa atoa sad nabantayan even before kung dunay election, especially national. Naay mga fake money nga manggawas,” Parilla said.

(In most cases, fake money will be circulated. That is why, we are monitoring this even during the previous elections, especially national. There is indeed a proliferation of fake money bills.)

Parilla said that should one be caught falsifying money bills, he or she would be arrested and charged for forging treasury or banknotes and putting them into circulation.

“Whoever is proved committing the crime, this person will be imprisoned for at least two to six years,” he said.

With this, Parilla reminds the public, especially those establishments like malls, grocery stores, of its possible proliferation during the election period.

Since establishments have the equipment to detect these fake bills, they must immediately coordinate with the police once this happens.

Parilla reiterated that they were closely monitoring small-scale printing shops to ensure that falsifying and circulation of fake money bills would not happen again here.

“We have recorded ana diri sa Cebu. Diri gibuhat, giprint. Mao na atoang gimonitor ron if they have the same modus gihapon,” he said.

(We have recorded that here in Cebu. It was made here, printed here. That is what we are monitoring now if they have the modus.)

“It is not sa mga printing press na mga dagko. Usually ang mga dagko nga printing press di na sila moengage ug ingun ana. Ari na sa mga tago-tago lang nga printing machines,” Parilla said.

(It is not in the big printing presses. Usually the big printing presses would not engage in illegal activities such as this. It is usually in areas where printing machines are hidden.)

