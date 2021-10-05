Comelec Lapu-Lapu: No COCs filed yet on Oct. 4

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) in Lapu-Lapu City has not yet received on Monday, October 4, a certificate of candidacy (COC)s from those who would want to run in the 2022 elections.

Lyn Sacedon, acting election officer in COMELEC Lapu-lapu City, however, said that they were expecting candidates to file their COC’s days before or during its deadline on October 8.

“Mostly gyud kay usahay ang mga tawo naa man gud nay lucky 7, lucky 8. So depende nila kay duna ma’y patutuo ang uban,” Sacedon said.

(Mostly, sometimes the candidates have their lucky 7, lucky 8. So it would depend on them if others have their superstition.)

Sacedon has also continued to remind candidates to make sure that they have the complete documents and requirements already before submitting them to their office.

Each candidate should submit 5 copies of their COC. Attach to this is the certificate of nomination and acceptance, for those who are affiliated with a political party, and a documentary stamp from the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

The COC shall be sworn before a notary public or any official authorized to administer an oath.

“Ila lang tong kuanon ang mga guidelines didto, fill-upan ang tanan. Don’t forget butangan ug pictures, passport size. Ilang mga signatures,” she added.

(They just have to comply with their guidelines there, fill them all up. Don’t forget to put their pictures, passport size. Also they should put their signatures there.)

Earlier, Councilor Rico Amores, who announced running as vice mayor under the Radazas’s Deretso Party, said that they would be filing their COCs on Wednesday, October 6.

Incumbent Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, who should seek reelection, also announced on Monday, October 4, 2021, that they would be filing their COC on Friday, October 8, 2021.

