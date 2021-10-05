Wroblewitz, Miss Universe PH runner up, wore Zambales bet’s gown during finals night

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Miss Universe Philippines 2021 1st runner up Maureen Wroblewitz wore the gown supposedly for Zambales’ Joanna Rabe during the finals night.

Wroblewitz, in an Instagram post, shared this along with a photo of her wearing the gown.

“My Jojowannabe @joannarabe I hope I made you proud by wearing your gown and representing the both of us on stage 🤗,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maureen Wroblewitz (@mauwrob)

She wore the fully beaded jojo waterfalls gown by designer Ushi Sato who also shared photos of both Wroblewitz and Rabe wearing the gown.

The gown was inspired from the textures and sparkles of rain and waterfalls.

“@joannarabe was originally the #ushisato @themissuniverseph finals muse. I am grateful to meet such a beautiful & wonderful woman…and a Queen! We’re still making a fabulous piece next time! 😉

And to @mauwrob whom i adore so much! I was thrilled when they said you’re going to wear the gown for the finals. You looked stunning and every bit of a goddess on that stage! Thank you!,” Sato wrote.

It can be recalled that Rabe’s MUP journey was cut short as she got dengue fever a week before the coronation schedule. She was advised by her doctor to rest.

Wroblewitz and Rabe trained under the same pageant training camp in Aces & Queens.

Wroblewitz took home the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 1st runner up title on the coronation night last September 30, 2021 held at the Henann Resort Alona Beach Resort in Panglao, Bohol.

