Warriors, Trojans start PCAP Open Conference campaign

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors and the Toledo City Trojans will start their campaign in the ‘open conference’ of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Third Conference on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

Both Lapu-Lapu and Toledo City have two scheduled matches against northern division teams.

The Naki Warriors, the highest-ranked among the other Cebu-based teams at No. 3 in the southern division standings, will go up against the Pasig City King Pirates, who are also ranked No. 3 in the northern division.

Their second match pits them with the northern division’s No. 2 team, the Laguna City Heroes.

Lapu-Lapu City has seven wins with three losses and has 122.5 total points, while the King Pirates have a 7-2 (win-loss) record. Laguna has an 8-1 (win-loss) card.

Meanwhile, the Trojans, ranked sixth with a 5-5 record, will play versus the Caloocan Loadmanna Knights (3-6), also ranked No. 6 in the northern division.

In their second game, the Trojans face the No. 5 squad, Isabela Knight Raiders (4-5).

On the other hand, foreign teams from Bangkok, Pengcheng, Penang, and Singapore will also make their respective debuts in the tournament along with the Philippine Paralympic chess team and Sunray juniors or the Philippine Junior national team.

/bmjo

