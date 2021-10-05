Barug-PDP Laban launches official slate

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Barug-PDP Laban in coalition with Partido Kugi Uswag Sugbo (KUSUG) and Panaghiusa launched their official slate in a presentation of candidates on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

The full slate is expected to file their candidacies starting Wednesday, October 8.

The city’s ruling party will be led by incumbent Acting Mayor Michael Rama, who will be running for mayor, and incumbent Majority Floor Leader, Councilor Raymond Garcia, who will be running for vice mayor.

For District Representatives, incumbent Councilors Eduardo Rama, Jr., and Niña Mabatid will be running for South and North Districts, respectively.

For the aspiring councilors in the South District, incumbent Councilors James Cuenco and Renato “Junjun” Osmena will be seeking reelection.

They will be joined by Tourism Commissioner Jocelyn Pesquera, City Legal Officer Rey Gealon, and village chiefs, Francis Esparis and Harry Eran.

Despite going independent, incumbent Councilors Donaldo Hontiveros and Philip Zafra are still being endorsed by Barug-PDP Laban under their slate for the south district.

For the north district councilors, incumbent Councilors Joel Capili Garganera and Jerry Guardo will be seeking reelection.

They will be joined by Noel Gonzales Wenceslao, Jun Revocla Alcover, Dr. Peter Mancao, Melvin Legaspi, and Maria Pino.

Jepoy Labella, the son of Mayor Edgardo Labella, will be also be making a debut in politics with a bid for councilor in the north district.

Rama said that the goal of the party is the “continuity of good governance.”

“As we realized in the pandemic, with developments in technology, our group shall harness more the advances in connectivity for better access of our constituents to City Hall. It is about Preparedness for the future. There will be more as we move forward,” said Rama.

As for the party’s national bid, Rama said they will supporting Senator Christopher “Bong” Go for Vice President.

Barug is waiting for PDP-Laban’s candidate for President as until now, there is still no final candidate for the nation’s ruling party.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque surprised the group as well when he graced the event to raise the hands of the Barug PDP-Laban candidates.

“I am here as the spokesperson of the President of the Philippines. Vote straight Barug-PDP Laban,” said Roque.

This is the first time that Roque represented President Duterte to endorse PDP Laban candidates.

Roque said that there is no other candidate that President Duterte will be endorsing for Cebu City.

As for his own election plans, Roque said he has not decided yet when asked if he was running for Senator.

“I don’t know,” he said.

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy