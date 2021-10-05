385 aspirants in Cebu province for 2022 polls so far

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More and more aspiring public officials have filed their Certificates of Candidacy (COC) for next year’s elections as the deadline draws near.

In Cebu, after days of recording low turnout, a total of 160 candidates vying for local and national seats successfully filed their Certificate of Candidacy (COC) on Tuesday, October 5 alone.

This was a huge jump compared to the 40 recorded during the first day of filing last October 1, and last October 2 wherein only five COCs were submitted.

“We already expected this,” said lawyer Lionel Marco Castillano, Provincial Elections Supervisor of Commission on Elections – Cebu (Comelec-Cebu), in a press interview on Tuesday.

“We anticipated most of our candidates will be filing their COCs during the last days. Some of them needed days to prepare and ensure their COCs are correct before submitting them. Some also have their own beliefs to follow like filing on a certain date, believing it could bring luck to their bid,” he added in Cebuano.

Among those who filed their COCs on Tuesday in Comelec-Cebu were reelectionists such as Rep. Janice Salimbangon (4th District), and Board Members Kerrie Shimura (4th District), Horacio Franco (4th District), Atty. John Ismael Borgonia (3rd District), and Victoria Corominas – Toribio (3rd District).

On the other hand, some of the candidates who showed up on Comelec-Cebu were hoping to get another shot in politics like Dr. Ron Del Mar who is running for Board Member in Cebu’s 1st district.

Del Mar, a member of the Del Mar clan in Cebu, is a practicing surgeon and is running under the Abag-Promdi party. He previously ran for Congressman in the 2019 Midterm elections but lost to Rep. Eduardo Gullas.

Former Dumanjug councilor Cesar Baricuatro also filed his bid to represent Cebu’s 7th District in the Provincial Board, a post currently held by his son, incumbent Board Member Christopher Baricuatro.

In the meantime, Castillano urged candidates who are yet to submit their COCs to ensure their applications are complete.

“Make sure everything is correct, and all requirements are complied with so we could process them faster. Otherwise, we will not accept your COCs especially now that deadline is drawing near, and time is of the essence,” he added.

As of October 5, a total of 385 candidates in Cebu province filed their COCs but none for vice governor and governor so far.

Filing will end this Friday, October 8. /rcg

