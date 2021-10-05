Cindi Chan urged to run for Lapu’s lone congressional seat

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City first lady and City Tourism Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (TCHAC) chairperson Cindi Chan has been urged by several sectors and organizations to vie for the city’s lone congressional seat in the 2022 elections under Team Libre of Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

The “Cindi for Congresswoman Coalition” was represented by several sectors and organizations, such as Pastor for Change, FELTODA, Urban Poor Association, persons with disability (PWDs), Tourism, senior citizen, fisherfolks, “Kababayen-an” or women’s organization, KALIPI, ALIVE (LGBT), Youth sector, LLC Muslim Associations, vendors, among others.

The coalition issued a manifestation of support for Chan to run for the said position.

Currently, Paz Radaza holds the position of lone district representative in the city. But Radaza was reported to challenge Chan in the mayoralty race in the upcoming elections.

The manifesto stated that because of the decision of City Attorney Eugene Espedido to no longer run for congress, they’ve decided to endorse Chan instead to run for the position.

Espedido will just run as a city councilor in the 2022 elections.

“Among nakita nga si unang ginang, Cindi King-Chan maoy angayan ituboy sa dakbayan sa Lapu-Lapu sa Lone Congressional District,” the manifesto stated.

They explained that under the leadership of Chan in the TCHAC, she was able to bring back the vibrance in the tourism industry despite the challenges due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, through its “Balik Turismo Program.”

It added that Chan was also able to successfully host the 500th anniversary of the Victory at Mactan; she was able to transform the Rizal Park and Liberty Shrine into a more beautiful and presentable facility; she was able to pass the Women’s Commission at the city council; among others.

“Among gi-panghinaot nga unta kining among hangyo mahatagan ug pagtagad ug katumanan alang sa padayon nga paglambo sa atong dakbayan uban sa pagtu-o nga siya mamahimo nimong kaabag, dili babag,” it added.

Earlier, Radaza’s Deretso Party, through councilor Rico Amores, announced that they will be endorsing incumbent councilor Michael Dignos to run as a lone district representative in the city. /rcg

