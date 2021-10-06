C. Visayas receives close to 1M Pfizer vaccines

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Central Visayas on Wednesday, October 6, received close to 1 million doses of U.S.-manufactured COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech.

A total of 170 boxes, containing 994,500 doses of the vaccines, arrived at Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) around 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

These were immediately transferred to the cold storage facility of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) in Cebu City.

It was the largest shipment of Pfizer vaccines the region has received yet, and these were donated through the Covax facility by the U.S. government.

