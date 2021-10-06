12 schools in Cebu province part of pilot test of face-to-face classes 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—At least 12 schools in Cebu province are part of the pilot resumption of ‘face-to-face’ classes, the Department of Education (DepEd) announced on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

DepEd Usec. Nepomuceno Malaluan, during a virtual press briefing with reporters in Metro Manila, announced that an initial of 59 schools nationwide were qualified to do in-person classes.

DepEd said they will add more schools to meet its target of 120 schools.

Classes will start on November 15, 2021.

For Central Visayas, all schools are from Cebu province, of which five are from Bogo City: Combado Elementary School, Siocon Elementary School, Odlot National High School, Don Potenciano Catarata National High School, and Bartolome Pianar National High School.

The others are Busay National High School (Moalboal); Basak Elementary School (Samboan); Mahanlud Elementary School (Malabuyoc); Cabagdalan Elementary School (Balamban); Luyongbaybay Elementary School (Bantayan); Cañang-Marcelo Luna National High School (Oslob); and Pilar National High School (Pilar).

To recall, DepEd -7 endorsed a total of 52 schools in the region for the pilot face-to-face classes, all of which were public schools. Preparations for the implementation began since 2020.

