Cebuana beauty queens Bea Gomez and Tracy Maureen Perez conquer the universe, world together

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez pens her message for Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez in her recent Instagram post.

Gomez shared how Perez played a huge part in her winning the Miss Universe Philippine 2021 crown.

“You told me not to give up so easily, to believe in my capabilities, and to always go back to my core values when things get rough. You reminded me that my only competition was myself and no one else,” the newly-crowned queen said.

She also shared a photo of them together taken during one of their photoshoots held a couple months back.

This is the first time for two Cebu City beauties to win the Miss Universe Philippines and Miss World Philippines titles on the same year.

And both queens share their success with Cebuanos supporters who cheered for them.

Gomez said that Perez was one of her biggest supporters.

In her IG post, Gomez thanked Perez for sharing her courage as they fight for their pageant dreams.

“Thank you so much Queen @tracymaureenperez for the constant reminder and support despite the preparations that you yourself have been through. I am proud of you. We are proud of you, my sister. Together we will continue to make it happen not only for Cebu City but for the Philippines ❤️,” she wrote.

Perez has not yet posted anything on her social media or released an official statement after her big win last Sunday, October 3.

