Arci Munoz receives special recognition from PAF
CEBU, Philippines — Arci Muñoz has received special recognition from the Philippine Air Force during its Reservists’ Recognition Day last Sept. 30.
On her Instagram, Muñoz shared a photo of her special award as she thanks PAF for the recognition.
The actress was cited for her “active participation” in the different relief operations.
The plaque reads: In grateful recognition for the invaluable services rendered through active participation in the different PAF relief operations and during the conduct of fund raising activity dubbed as “PAF Musicale” and strategically advocating PAF Reservists Program that created positive impact in our society which immensely contributed on the overall mission accomplishment of the Philippine Air Force.
“THERE IS NO LIMIT TO WHAT WE, AS WOMEN, CAN ACCOMPLISH.
To the @philippine_air_force thank you so much for this recognition. Truly I am blessed and It is an Honor to serve,” she captioned her Instagram post.
Muñoz became PAF reservist in October last year after completing the basic citizen military training. /rcg
