Serving of liquor in bars with permits may start Oct. 8 — EOC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City bars and establishments serving liquor with the certificate of compliance may already operate by Friday, October 8, 2021.

The serving of liquor was initially implemented with the announcement of the new Executive Order (EO) released by Acting Mayor Michael Rama that allows establishments to serve liquor to fully vaccinated individuals with up to 30 percent capacity.

However, the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) had to clarify in a meeting with bars and establishments the different remaining restrictions for such.

Not only did they hold a meeting with the owners, the EOC and Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) have also inspected each establishment for their capacities and adjustments to the new policy.

Garganera notes that even if alfresco dining is allowed up to 75 percent in restaurants for all individuals, this will not be implemented for bars and alcohol-serving establishments.

Instead, they will have to follow the 30 percent, fully vaccinated policy even for alfresco dining to avoid intoxicated, unvaccinated people from overcrowding the alfresco.

Furthermore, all workers in the establishment must also be vaccinated to ensure the safety of the customers.

“Siempre the workers have to be vaccinated kay we require the customers to be vaccinated,” said Garganera.

However, no law currently requires workers to be vaccinated to keep their jobs or get hired.

Although it is not clear yet if requiring vaccinations among workers can infringe labor rights, Garganera said this is what establishments also suggested to ensure they can reopen.

There is no ordinance requiring establishments to hire only vaccinated individuals, but the recent EO had specified so.

As to whether this policy can save an establishment from court charges should laborers decide to sue their employers for rights to tenure over the vaccination requirement, he said the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will have to step in.

Still, he encouraged the establishments to follow the policy because the city cannot afford a new surge in cases.

He notes that the city just recently survived the third surge, but cases could rise anytime just as easily.

“Dili na ta ganahan magsurge og balik. Ganahan ta nga malipayon atong Pasko, mas daghan ang makaabli,” he said.

For now, Garganera encouraged bars and restaurants to follow the EO if they want to continue operating.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, the director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said they are ready to implement the liquor restrictions.

He also warned establishments that will attempt to serve liquor before Friday that they will be closed. /rcg

