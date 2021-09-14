Liquor ban in public places remains in Lapu-Lapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Government will continue to implement a liquor ban in all public places, including restaurants and bars here.

This is based on Executive Order no. 2021-050 issued by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, which establishes Omnibus Guidelines to be observed during the period of General Community Quarantine with heightened restrictions (GCQ-HR) in the city of Lapu-Lapu.

“Drinking or consumption of all types of liquor shall be prohibited in all public places, including restaurants and bars and any mass gathering within a private residence or private establishments,” the order reads.

The E.O. also prohibits meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions (MICE) events and social events in venue establishments; indoor sports courts; outdoor sports courts/venues for contact sports, scrimmages, games, or activities; indoor tourist attractions; entertainment venues with live performers such as karaoke bars, bars, clubs, concert halls, theaters, and cinemas; recreational venues such as internet cafes, billiard halls, amusement arcades, bowling alleys, and similar venues; amusement parks or theme parks, fairs/peryas, kid amusement industries such as playgrounds, playroom, and kiddie rides; casinos, cockfighting and operation of cockpits, and other gaming establishments; and non-essential activity conducted during the curfew period.

The order, however, allows the operation of personal care services, such as beauty salons, beauty parlors, barbershops, and nail spas, with only thirty percent of venue or seating capacity.

“For this purpose, these establishments shall only provide services that can accommodate the wearing of face masks at all times by patrons/clients and service providers,” the order added.

Meanwhile, dine-in services in commissaries, restaurants, and eateries are also allowed to operate with 20 percent venue or seating capacity, while outdoor dine-in or al fresco are allowed at 50 percent venue or seating capacity.

It also continues to implement the city-wide curfew from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am, except for authorized persons outside residence (APOR) and any person availing an emergency or urgent medical services or activity.

The City will also continue to require APOR and non-APOR individuals, who shall enter the city through the airport to present a negative RT-PCR test result taken within the last 72 hours or a negative antigen test taken within the last 48 hours.

Chan also reminded Oponganons to always observe the minimum public health standards, such as the wearing of a face mask, face shields, and the compliance of social distancing.

Any person 18 years old and below and 65 years old and above were also required to stay at home during the GCQ-HR period.

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy