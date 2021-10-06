Choco Mucho topples Rebisco PH

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Choco Mucho bested Rebisco Philippines, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-17, in their classification match in the ongoing 21st Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championships held at the Terminal 21 competition hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

The win was Choco Mucho’s first in the tournament as it now holds a 1-3 (win-loss) record.

Rebisco Philippines ended its campaign at the bottom with a 0-4, slate.

Team Choco Mucho is comprised of Kalei Mau, MJ Phillips, Tin Tiamzon, Kat Tolentino, Mylene Paat, Ria Meneses, Dell Palomata, Deanna Wong and Dawn Macandili.

Rebisco Philippines, on the other hand, is composed of Kianna Dy, Majoy Baron, Aby Maraño, Eya Laure, Jema Galanza, Faith Nisperos, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Mhicaela Belen, Imee Hernandez, Ivy Lacsina, Rhea Dimaculangan, Kamille Cal, Jennifer Nierva, and Bernadette Pepito.

Team Choco Mucho gets to play versus Zhetysu of Kazakhstan to determine the fifth and sixth places in the final ranking on Thursday.

Birth pains

Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon Suzara said they already expected a rough outing against Asia’s best volleyball clubs.

“It’s the national team program’s first test, maybe it’s not yet the acid test, but the players’ overall performance in the tournament will show that we are starting on the right foot,” said Suzara in his statement in Volleyball Philippines.

“These are birth pains and baby steps,” Suzara added.

Suzara added that the PH volleybelles “haven’t had a single, serious international exposure” in the past 19 months due to the pandemic.

“But we’ll get there,” Suzara said. “What’s significant is that our coaches picked players who have the potential, skills and most importantly, the attitude and dedication to wear our country’s colors.”

