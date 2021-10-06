EmergencyAlert tops Twitter Philippines’ trending list

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The hashtag Emergency Alert tops the trending list of Twitter Philippines on Wednesday, October 6, after Bongbong Marcos’ campaign allegedly “hijack the emergency alerts frequency.”

Photos are now spreading on social media that showed an emergency alert using words that start with the acronym BBM — which may be interpreted as short for Bongbong Marcos.

#BBM2022 also appeared on the text message, a hashtag that has been used by Marcos’ supporters.

In a report from INQUIRER.net, House Deputy Minority Leader Carlos Zarate and Bayan Muna Chairman Neri Colmenares has called on the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to immediately investigate and explain how the incident happened.

Netizens on Twitter were quick to share their reactions on it.

Earlier today, Marcos filed his certificate of candidacy for the presidential race. /rcg

