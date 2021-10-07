COC filing amid COVID-19: So far, so good in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The filing of candidacy for next year’s polls is coming to an end.

Despite challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and new protocols in place, everything went smoothly so far in Cebu province.

“So far, so good… And we’re thankful that the filing process is fast in order to minimize exposure (to COVID-19),” said lawyer Lionel Marco Castillano, Provincial Elections Supervisor of Commission on Elections in Cebu (Comelec-Cebu).

As of October 6, a total of 641 candidates from all over the province filed their COCs for various positions, from local to national.

According to Castillano, only minor concerns that can be addressed right away emerged during the course of the filing.

“Most submit (COCs) that lack documentary stamps, and have not been notarized. The least we can do is to point them out the errors so they can rectify them as soon as possible,” he explained.

On October 7, former Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Ace Durano filed his COC, together with his running mate, incumbent Vice Gov. Hilario Davide III.

Durano and Davide are the first to submit their bid as governor and vice-governor respectively.

Durano will be running under Bakud and Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago (PPP) while Davide belongs to the Liberal Party (LP). /rcg

