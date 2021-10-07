Lapu-Lapu has masterlisted 4K minors for vaccination

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government has already masterlisted 4,000 minors, whose ages are 12-17 years old, to be inoculated with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines.

Lawyer James Sayson, deputy chief of the Local Vaccination Operations Center (LVOC), said that they had started the online registration for the age group more than two weeks ago already.

“Posibleng motaas pa na kay wala pa ko ka-update sa pagkakaron,” Sayson said.

(It is possible that it will still go higher because I have not yet updated this for now.)

Sayson said that based on the information that he received, the government would already conduct the pilot vaccination for minors in Luzon within this week.

“After ana I would expect nga sugdan na pod sa Metro Cebu LGUs ang pagvaccinate sa 12-17 years old. So manawagan ta nga magparegister na sila online para pagopen nato sa atong vaccine for that age group, deretso na sila nga magpabakuna,” Sayson said.

(After that, I would expect that the vaccination for 12-17 years old will start also in Metro Cebu LGUs. So I am calling on them to register online so that when the vaccination for the age group would open, they can just directly be vaccinated.)

Earlier, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) to Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to be utilized for minors.

Sayson is also hoping that with the start of the vaccination for minors, they can achieve herd immunity, or 70 percent of their target population to be inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine before the year ends.

The Lapu-Lapu City government has a target population of 328,000 individuals.

Due to this, Sayson said that they would be coordinating with the Department of Education (DepEd) in master listing these minors since the age group was considered school children.

Sayson also urged Oponganons who had not yet received the vaccine to have themselves inoculated.

He explained that if the vaccination for minors would already start, the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines would already be prioritized for the said age group.

“Katong mga outside sa 12 to 17 ba, pabakuna namo karon because pag-abot sa Pfizer nga vaccine this October unya naa nata’y signal sa 12 to 17, ato gyud nang ihatag sa 12 to 17 kay dili man mi kahatag ug laing vaccine ngadto nila,” he added.

(Those outside the 12 to 17 age group, they should already have themselves vaccinated because when the Pfizer vaccines will arrive in October and then we have the signal for 12 to 17, then those will be given to the 12 t0o17, because we cannot give them any other vaccines.)

