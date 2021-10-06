10K Mandaue City minors masterlisted for COVID-19 vaccination

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Vaccine Operation Center (VOC) has already masterlisted almost 10,000 minors aged 12 to 17 years old for vaccination against COVID-19.

Dr. Ligaya Lakambini Dargantes, operations head of the city’s VOC and head of the patient care and management team of the city’s Emergency Operations Center, said they are still waiting for the advisory from the Department of Health (DOH) and additional supply of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to start the vaccination of minors.

The DOH said that the COVID-19 vaccination among minors with comorbidities will begin on October 15, 2021.

Minors who wanted to be vaccinated may register online through the link attached on the Facebook pages of Mandaue’s Public Information Office and Vaccine Operation Center.

Meanwhile, Mandaue remains to be the top city in Cebu Island with the highest vaccination rate of eligible individuals.

According to data from all public and private vaccination centers in Cebu as of October 4, 2021, a total of 170,303 individuals (60.28%) have already received their 1st dose while 185,319 ( 55.39%) are already fully vaccinated.

The city needs to fully vaccinate at least 295,000 individuals to achieve herd immunity.

Dargantes said some of the reasons for their high vaccination rate is because they really aim to reach a certain goal and want to hasten the vaccination to be able to receive another supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

She said they also made sure to follow DOH’s priority sectors of COVID vaccination.

She added they cannot say yet if the high vaccination rate is one of the factors in the decrease of the city’s COVID-19 cases

She said the possible reasons for the decline in infections were the cooperation of the people in following the minimum health protocols and the city’s programs against COVID-19. /rcg

