Talisay City has 5 independent aspiring councilors for 2022 polls

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There are five independent candidates among the 25 candidates for councilors in Talisay City who have filed their certificates of candidacy (COCs).

April Mae Gamboa, election assistant from the Talisay City Comelec, said the 20 others belong to their respective national parties.

The five independent candidates are Reynaldo Salon, Ariel Araw-Araw, Antonio Vargas, Rolando Capillanes Miaga, and Kris Rhaian Belleza Bolo.

Gamboa said Salon, Araw-Araw, and Vargas had filed their COC days ahead, while Miaga and Bolo filed on Friday afternoon, October 8, 2021, or the last day of filing.

Other aspiring councilors from the Alayon Party, which is also aligned with the Nationalista Party, include Ofelia Biaño Ylanan, Ferdinand Licos Rabaya, Rodolfo Lastimosa Cabigas, Eduardo III Retardo Gullas, Alito Deiparine Bacaltos, Manuel Cabañero Cabriana, Danilo Famulagan Caballero, Marc Arthur Igloria Bas, Lester Labajo Daan, and Gail Sabido Restauro.

Meanwhile, nine other councilors who belong to Bakud Lumad Talisaynon, which is also aligned to Partido para sa Demokratikong Reporma (PPDR), include Alan Genson Bucao, Clifford Sevilleno Delos Reyes, Ellen Lee Lastimosa, Bernard Joseph Tabaquero Odilao, Rogerico Quijote Lopernes, Lina Fajardo Libres, Aldin Maceren Diaz, Gilbert Cabalguinto Dela Serna, Ignacio Luis Larrauri Jordana, and Jarred Tumarong Cabilte.

The full slate of Alayon, the local party in Talisay City, headed by Rhea Mae Gullas, who is vying for the mayoral post, and incumbent City Councilor Richard Francis “Choy” Aznar, who is running for vice mayor, filed their COC on Friday morning, October 8, 2021, earlier than the opposition party.

READ: Samsam’s wife files COC for Talisay City mayor with Alayon bets

The slate of Bakud Lumad Talisaynon, headed by incumbent Talisay City Vice Mayor Alan Bucao, who is vying for the mayoral post, and his running mate, former Tabunok barangay councilor aspirant Rico Bucao Almaria, filed their COC, almost two hours after the filing of Alayon Party.

READ: Unfulfilled promise prompts Bucao to run for Talisay City mayor

Aspiring Talisay City councilor Herbert Cutara Ruiz, who is aligned to Aksyon Demokratiko, reportedly filed later in the afternoon as well.The Talisay City Comelec has expressed their gratitude towards the aspirants, particularly those coming from two parties who filed their certificates of candidacy (COC) in the morning on the last day of filing on Friday, October 8, 2021.

Lawyer Charisse Faith Sojor, Talisay City Comelec election officer, said that the filing of COCs among the aspirants went smoothly, stressing that both parties from Alayon and Barug Lumad Talisaynon made their filing as early in the morning, although it was on the last day.

“Mapasalamaton sad mi nga nasayo sayo sila. Ang atoang first filers kay niari alas 8, then ang next batch pod alas 10,” said Sojor.

(We are grateful that they filed early. Our first filers were here at 8, then the next batch was here at 10.)

As to what will happen next, Sojor said that all the copies of the COC would be sent to the law department for evaluation.

And prior to the printing of ballots, the election officer said that aspirants would be given until November 15 to check whether there were discrepancy or errors on their names, perhaps.

RELATED STORY

Samsam Gullas files COC for Cebu First District Representative

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy