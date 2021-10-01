Samsam Gullas files COC for Cebu First District Representative

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Incumbent Talisay City Mayor Gerard Anthony “Samsam” Gullas has filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for First District Representative at the Comelec-Cebu Provincial Office on October 1, 2021.

Gullas said his decision was final and that he was supported by his grandfather and incumbent First District representative Eduardo Gullas, whom he said would retire from politics.

“It was a talk between me and my grandfather, where he said that di na siya molansar, moretire na siya sa politika,” he said when asked as to why he opted to run for the post.

(It was a talk between me and my grandfather, where he said that he would not run anymore, he would retire from politics.)

“Pagpangutana nako niya unsa iyang plano, niingon siya nga mopahuway nako og politika dong. Moretire na ko but hinaot unta mobalik kag dagan pagkacongressman,” said Mayor Samsam Gullas added.

(When I asked him what are his plans, he told me that he would now rest from politics. He will retire but he hoped that I would again ran for congressman.)

When asked as to who will run for mayoral post in Talisay City, Gullas did not say anything about it.

Rumors earlier spread that he may be Governor Gwendolyn Garcia’s running mate as vice governor of the province.

“Governor Gwen is very close to my heart. As a congressman, I can still give my full support of Governor Gwen Garcia,” said Gullas as he clarified that his decision to run for the national post was final.

Garcia, who was at the Comelec office minutes before Gullas arrived, clarified that she was there to show full support to the ‘soon-to-be congressman’ as well as to First District Board Members Raul Bacaltos and Yoly Daan who also filed their certificates of candidacy on Friday.

The governor, who earlier announced to seek for reelection, said she would be filing her candidacy next week, but she still refused to disclose as to would be her running mate yet.

Prior to his COC filing, a Mass was held at the Mohon Church, which was attended by several officials including other chief executives of the towns and cities under the first district of Cebu.

When asked as to why Talisay City Vice Mayor Allan Bucao was not seen in the gathering, the incumbent mayor clarified that they invited everyone including the city councilors, stressing that the former may be doing something at that time.

Town and city mayors under the first district showed their support to Gullas with their presence during the filing.

Incumbent Third District Rep. Pablo John Garcia, who is seeking for the same position for his second term, was the first to file his COC on Friday morning.

The filing of candidacies began at 8 a.m. on Friday, October 1, and will end at 5 p.m. on October 8, 2021.

RELATED STORIES

Who will be filing their COCs and when?

Comelec Cebu City urges candidates to set dates for COC filing

Comelec – Cebu ready for COC filing

WATCH: Talisay Mayor Gullas files COC for 1st district representative

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy