Magramo-Raquinel bout headlines Elorde card

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The showdown between Giemel Magramo and Jayr Raquinel earned a much-deserved spot in the main event of the October 23, 2021 fight card of Johnny Elorde at the Elorde Sports Center in Parañaque City.

Magramo (24-2, 20KOs), who is a one-time world title challenger will try to wrest the vacant Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) flyweight title against Jayr Raquinel (12-1-1, 9KOs) who formerly held the title.

The 27-year old Magramo was supposedly going to fight Jaysever Abcede but the latter withdrew from the fight due to a bigger stint in South Africa last Oct. 1 which staked the WBO Global light flyweight title against Nhalanhla Tyirha.

Tyirha won via unanimous decision.

It paved the way for Raquinel to replace him in the OPBF title bout versus Magramo.

The fight is highly-anticipated since both Magramo and Raquinel are highly rated in the World Boxing Council’s (WBC) flyweight division.

Raquinel is ranked higher than Magramo in WBC’s flyweight division at No. 7 while the latter is at No. 8.

Filipinos Jonathan Taconing and Genesis Libranza are ranked No. 9 and No. 10 in the same weight class.

Magramo is eyeing to get back on the winning column following his knockout loss to Japanese Junto Nakatani last November in Japan for the WBO world flyweight title.

On the other hand, Raquinel is on a two-bout win streak since 2019 after beating Japanese Takuya Kogawa and Jack Amisa of Indonesia abroad.

He won the OPBF title against Kogawa via technical knockout but was forced to relinquish the title due to inactivity. /rcg

