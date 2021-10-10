Fraternity members cry for justice for the murder of ex-frat officer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As they appeal for fraternity members not to speculate on who was responsible for the death of a fellow fraternity brother, the National Grand Council of the Alpha Kappa Rho (AKRHO) International Service Fraternity and Sorority is also calling for justice for the death of Richard Buscaino, who was gunned down in an afternoon ambush in a Cebu City street on October 8.

Buscaino, 59, was a member of AKRHO and a former officer of the fraternity.

“…the National grand Council is calling to “Sambayanang Akrho” not to speculate as to who was responsible behind the gun slaying, but encouraging “The Skeptron Society” to aid the PNP Investigating Team by giving information to identify the perpetrators that could help in the early solution of the crime in order to prosecute the culprits in the court of the law,” said Akrho’s National Grand Council said in an October 9 statement, denouncing the killing of Buscaino.

Buscaino was ambushed by motorcycle-riding gunmen as he was driving his SUV along Tres de Abril Street in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City at past 5 p.m. of October 8.

Buscaino was a member of the Board of Trustees of the fraternity. He has been a member of the group for a long time already. He was also a former barangay Calamba councilman.

Buscaino’s fellow brothers and relatives flooded the victim’s Facebook timeline sending their deepest condolences to the family over the brutal killing of the victim.

Initial reports show that the gunmen were riding a motorcycle.

A security guard from a nearby establishment said that the gunman was wearing a jacket and long pants. Buscaino sustained several gunshot wounds on the body in the attack.

The Cebu City police, on the other hand, said that they would present the initial outcome of their investigation on Monday, October 11.

