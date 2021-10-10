Cebu City Jail seniors, detainees with comorbidities first in line to get vaccine jabs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Senior citizens, detainees with comorbidities, and immuno-compromised persons deprived of liberty (PDL) will be the first ones to be vaccinated at the Cebu City Male Dormitory this month.

However, Jail Superintendent Jose Abueva of the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory, clarified that they had yet yet to finalize how many PDLs would be inoculated first.

Abueva said they had met with the Department of Health in Central Visayas last Wednesday, October 6, 2021, to finalize the preparation for the vaccination of their PDLs.

Abueva further said that there was no exact date yet on the vaccination because the facility’s six nurses still had to undergo training on the proper COVID-19 vaccination process.

He said he was, however, hopeful that they could start the vaccination this month.

Abueva said that there were less than 1000 registered inmates who agreed to be vaccinated first.

They are hopeful to maximize this number to ensure that their detainees’ health is protected against the threat of the COVID-19 virus.

As of today, the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory has 6,318 inmates.

Abueva said that they were still waiting about the vaccine brands that they would receive from the Cebu City Health Department but this would only depend on the availability of the vaccines provided to them.

With this development, Abueva said he was anticipating a much secure and safe facility should all or majority of their detainees would be inoculated against COVID-19.

He also said that they were hoping that once all their detainees would be vaccinated, then the lockdown policy inside the jail would be eased.

“We hope we can create an impact on the security and health of our PDL as we will monitor the side effects that will be individually experienced by the PDL,” Abueva said.

As of this posting, Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory has no COVID-19 cases among the detainees.

