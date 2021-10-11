Naga opens new ‘world-class attractions’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Visitors and residents of Naga City now have more options to unwind and rest.

This after the city government, in a ceremonial launching last October 7, 2021, opened three new attractions, including a new-look for its old park.

The three attractions are the Museo Naga, St. Francis of Assisi Community Stage, and the Pasilong sa Naga, a creation by international designer Kenneth Cobonpue.

“’Pasilong’ means shelter and comfort in Cebuano. Interlocking circles of elevated walkways, water, and light form rings around a fountain. The performing stage is shaded by a leafy canopy of trees and framed by beautiful tropical foliage,” said Cobonpue in a post on Instagram.

“May all who visit ‘Pasilong sa Naga’ find calm and comfort in the meditative fall of water, and discover one’s self in the pathways that symbolize the cycle of our lives,” he added.

Aside from Cobonpue, those who attended the event on October 7 included Department of Tourism – Central Visayas director Shalimar Tamano, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, Board Members Glenn Soco, Raul Bacaltos, Yolanda Daan, and mayors Kristine Vanessa Chiong (Naga City), Gerald Anthony ‘Samsam’ Gullas (Talisay), Elanito Peña (Minglanilla), Lakambini Reluya (San Fernando), Mercedita Apura (Carcar City), Joannes Alegado (Consolacion), and former Naga City Mayor Valdemar Chiong.

In 2018, the city government of Naga announced that it would be upgrading the city park, where Pasilong sa Naga now stands, as part of its efforts to boost tourism and provide ‘green spaces’ for its constituents.

Construction of the P10.5- million Pasilong sa Naga commenced in 2018.

