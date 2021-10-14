Pagasa: ‘Habagat’ to prevail in parts of Luzon, fair weather in Vis-Min

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies and scattered ran showers are expected in parts of Luzon on Thursday, October 14, 2021, in due to the southwest monsoon or “habagat,” the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Metro Manila, the Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms, Pagasa said in its early morning update.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains or thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon is still reeling from the effects of Typhoon Maring, which left at least 13 people dead.

