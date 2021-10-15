Pagasa: Rainy, cloudy Friday in most parts of PH due to ITCZ

MANILA, Philippines — It will be a cloudy and rainy Friday in most parts of the country due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported.

The state weather bureau said cloudy skies and scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in the Luzon, particularly in Metro Manila, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon) , Central Luzon, southern portion of Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Region as well as most of Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan) and Bicol region.

Pagasa is cautioning the public that flooding and landslides are possible in ran-affected areas.

Meanwhile, most parts of the Visayas as well as the Caraga region and Northern Mindanao are also expected to experience scattered light to moderate rains due to ITCZ. Heavy rains are possible in the afternoon due to thunderstorms.

The Davao region and Zamboanga Peninsula are expected to have a generally fair weather in the morning and afternoon, with a high possibility of rain showers in the evening due to thunderstorms.

Pagasa said no storms are expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) this weekend.

