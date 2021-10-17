14 unopposed bets in Cebu province

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A total of 14 candidates for next year’s elections in Cebu province do not have opponents.

Based on the unofficial tally from the Commission on Elections in Cebu (Comelec), five aspiring mayors and 9 aspiring vice mayors will be running unopposed.

Most of them are members of the ruling One Cebu party of the Garcias.

The unopposed candidates in the mayoralty race are Joie Genesse Derama of Boljoon (One Cebu), Ace Stefan Binghay of Balamban (One Cebu), Democrito Diamante of Tuburan (Independent), Roy Vincent Singo of Ginatilan (One Cebu), and Terence Mariano Blanco of Ronda (One Cebu – Nationalist People’s Coalition).

Those running unopposed in the vice mayoralty race are Juan Alfonso Lim of Medellin (One Cebu), Rocky Gabatan of Ronda (One Cebu – Nationalist People’s Coalition), Mariano Laude of Sibonga (Nacionalista Party), Danilo Diamante of Tuburan (Independent), Neil Tracy Plando of Alcoy (One Cebu), Raisa Moreno of Aloguinsan (One Cebu), Alex Francis Binghay II of Balamban (One Cebu), Ervin Villanueva of Boljoon (One Cebu), and William Lagahid of Dalaguete (One Cebu/PDP-Laban).

Unopposed candidates only needed one vote to win the race.

At least three candidates in Cebu’s congressional race will also be running without any opponents.

They are incumbents Rep. Peter John Calderon (7th District), 6th District Rep. Emmarie ‘Lolypop’ Ouano-Dizon (running as congresswoman for Mandaue City’s Lone District), and Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony ‘Samsam’ Gullas who is gunning to represent Cebu’s 1st district.

The week-long filing of the Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for the May 9, 2022 National Elections ended last October 8.

Comelec is expected to publish the official list of candidates on November 15.

