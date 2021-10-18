WestVac vaccine clinical trial in Cebu City ordered to stop

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu–Acting Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama on Monday, October 18, 2021, ordered proponents of the WestVac vaccine to revoke or stop their clinical trials here.

Rama said he was surprised upon learning about the vaccine trials here, stressing that there should have been a memorandum of agreement (MOA) entered into with the local government unit for these trials.

According to the acting mayor, the proponents should have coordinated with the Office of the Mayor and Vice Mayor and other city officials concerned before the trials were done.

“As far as the city government, we don’t recognize it. As far as the city government, being the acting mayor in charge, especially on matter about health, per local government code, that should not be pursuit. And I am officially telling whoever they are, they should stop,” said Rama, who stressed that he will be tapping the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to tell the proponents to stop.

Regardless if they have secured approval from the national government, Rama said that under the Local Government Code, Cebu City is being protected by the local autonomy principle.

“Therefore, if they risk to be into that, I find it really abominable, highly reprehensible that is already taking things aggresively. Naa raman ta, naa ang opisina sa mayor, naa ko, naa ang council, wa mani mangawa sila,” he said.

Coordination

Rama said that proper coordination is so relevant that LGU may also be ready to take responsibility for whatever happens with the conduct of the trial.

“Ilang ihan-ay nga masabtan nato nga gi-ayo ayo lang ta. Og naay mahitabo, unya patang makahibaw, pagkatoytoy nato. At least, kon naay mahitabo, naapil ta, ready ta motubag. Pagkatoytoy, kon naay mahitabo, wa gyud ta kahibaw unsa manang kalakiha. Para nako, abuso na,” he said.

Dr. Jeffrey Ibones, head of Cebu City Health Department, for his part, clarified that they are not against the trial, but stressed the need for coordination.

“We are not against sa atoang pagbuhat sa trial, ang amo lang gyud is coordiantion lang so that atong mapasabot og tarong ang atogn mga kaigsuonan, labi na katong mga mabakunahan nila kay randomized mani siya, double blind study. Di man sila kibaw kon plasibo ba or ang vacicne nga ilang gihatag ang vaccine ba gyud or ang plasibo ba gyud,” said Ibones.

Within this week, Ibones said they are set to meet with the persons in charge of the WestVac vaccine trials in Cebu City to get their side, determine their purpose, and see their papers as well.

Ibones said there would be no problem if they are complete with the papers and as long as they coordinate with the LGU.

“Amo sa silang istoryahon kon pila kabuok ang ilang target population, asa ang target unsay mga detail pa gyud sa ilang studies so that ato gyud masabtan kon unsay ilang plano,” said Ibones.

RELATED STORIES:

Cebu City Council questions clinical trial of COVID-19 vax

WestVac assures safety of their clinical trial in Cebu

Clinical trial participants are not considered vaccinated — Cebu City Health Dept

DOH-7 chief assures Westvac vaccine safe

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy