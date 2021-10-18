Rama to unvaccinated barangay officials: You are not a good example

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Cebu City Acting Mayor Michael Rama said unvaccinated barangay officials were not setting a good example to the public.

Rama made the statement on Monday, October 18, 2021, following reports that there were still barangay officials who had remained unvaccinated.

“Dili gani mo magpakita og leadership by example, then you are not a good example,” he said.

(If you will not show leadership by example, then you are not a good example.)

Rama told them not to wait for President Rodrigo Duterte to give an order to the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

“I’m telling you, dili ako ang mo order. Ayaw lang sila pahuwata nga ang mo order na ang presidente, pagkahuman mo order didto sa DILG. Unsa man mo? Tuga tuga mo’g kapitan, tuga tuga mo’g barangay officials, wa man mo magpakita leadership by example,” Rama added.

(I’m telling you that I will not be the one to order you. Just don’t wait that the order will come from the president, after that the DILG will give the order. Now who are you? You call yourselves barangay captains, barangay officials and you do not show leadership by example.)

The acting mayor emphasized that there would always be limited movement to those who would not be vaccinated

“Kay ang tawo gud nga dili magpabakuna, ang lihok ana limitado gyud. I’m telling you, pero kon ikaw nabakunahan na, limitado pa man gani. How much more kon wa gyud kay bakuna,” he added.

(Because the individual, who is not vaccinated, his movements are limited. I’m telling you, but if you are vaccinated, your movements are still even limited. How much more if you are unvaccinated.)

As of October 18, Cebu City has masterlisted a total of 757,887 individuals for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Of the number, 329,188 are fully vaccinated while 383,320 already got their first dose.

