Humay-Humay Public Cemetery cannot still accommodate burial of new deaths

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Humay-Humay Public Cemetery in Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City still cannot accommodate burial of new deaths.

Joselito Castañares, caretaker of the cemetery, said that as of the moment, the cemetery had no vacant burial niches or tombs.

“Mao gyud na atong kuan, patabang lang ta sa city government kun asa ang ilang recommendation kun asa ang ilang laing kalubngan,” Castañares said.

(That is what we are facing now, we will just ask help from the city government on what their recommendation will be on where to bury.)

Castañares, however, said that they still had enough spaces of burial niches for children who would die.

He said that they still had 20 tombs available and that they were currently constructing 84 burial niches for children.

He said that those who had a family member who was laid to rest in the cemetery for six years and above, could also opt to exhume the bones of their loved ones to accommodate members of their family that would die.

“So malubong lang nato kung dunay mga tagtungod nga ilang i-sambaw. Ang lubong nila kaniadto, kadtong bukog, i-sambaw sa bag-ong lubong,” he added.

(So they can bury only if they have a relative that they will exhume and bury the new dead family member in the tomb of the exhumed relative. The bones of that exhumed relative would be placed in the same tomb as the new one that is buried there.)

Earlier, the city government has already started the construction of a new public cemetery in Olango Island to solve the problem of shortage of burial niches or tombs.

The city has also started the rehabilitation of the Municipal Cemetery in Sitio Tugas, Barangay Gun-ob, where they planned to build 700 more niches or tombs in the cemetery for phase I of its rehabilitation.

