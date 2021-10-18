Catriona Gray, Sam Milby share Tiktok videos of trip to Mauritius

CEBU, Philippines—Catriona Gray and Sam Milby’s Tiktok videos about their travel to the African Island of Mauritius is making fans gush.

She uploaded the video on her Instagram on Monday, October 18, 2021.

“Here’s to seeing more of the world with you @samuelmilby #Mauritius,” she said in her caption to her post.

The two were captured together in different places while clapping their hands to the sound of the background music.

They are enjoying their stay in Mauritius.

They went hiking, swimming, whale watching and visited children who were taken care of by the Smile Train Foundation—an international children’s charity that supports 100 percent-free cleft repair surgery and comprehensive cleft care for children globally.

The model-beauty queen and Milby also enjoyed the sumptuous Mauritian street food and went rum tasting.

Gray and Milby’s trip to Mauritius is for their first upcoming International project together with Global Child TV.

Gray initially teased her first on-screen project with Milby last Oct. 1, 2021 by showing a cozy moment with the actor in a plane on her Instagram page.

