Catriona Gray releases ‘Love Language’ and you all should listen to it!

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Have you heard Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray’s new song—Love Language?

If not, head on over to her Instagram account and click the link on her bio to enjoy the jazzy and R&B feels of this beauty queen’s new single.

Gray announced its release in an Instagram post on October 8.

“love language • out now 💞 Listen to it here https://catriona.lnk.to/lovelanguage (excited, nervous and aaghhhh 😭 hope you guys love it as much as I do!),” reads her caption.

Earlier, she also posted on Instagram that wrote her first song early this year and while she was still in Australia.

The song starts with a cool tune, and some angelic echoes, before you will start to hear Gray’s voice.

“I am insecure sometimes like if you don’t say the words out loud….” this is as far as we can give you as a teaser.

This beauty queen sure does know how to keep going and live her dreams! / dcb