Miss Universe queens share bonding moment in South Africa

CEBU, Philippines — Miss Universe queens Pia Wurtzbach (2015) and Catriona Gray (2018), share bonding moments with fellow Miss Universe queens Zozibini Tunzi (2019) and reigning queen Andrea Meza, as they attend the Miss South Africa 2021 finals on October 16.

Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow, on a video call, also joined them and shared some snaps together.

“I’m there in spirit. Love these queens and this sisterhood so much,” Tebow wrote on Instagram.

Wurtzbach and Meza were both part of the judging panel while Gray and Tunzi were tapped as hosts in the said beauty pageant.

Days before the pageant, Wurtzbach shared photos with Meza as they explore sights and wildlife in Aquila Private Game Reserve in South Africa.

She also spent time with Tunzi, along with the other South African beauty queens on a yacht where they were seen having fun while “battling with the wind and waves” of the sea.

