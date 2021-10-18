Arong to lead ARQ Builders team in Chooks-to-Go 3×3 hoopfest in Pampanga

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The ARQ Builders Cebu will field a solid lineup for the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas Invitational 3×3 hoopfest on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at the Laus Events Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The ARQ Builders-Cebu will be headed by the gritty guard from ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Heroes Monbert Arong along with former University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar and Cebu City Shark Ralph Jude Dinolan.

They will have a solid backing from Cameroonian bigmen in Frederick Elombi and Landry Sanjo.

The one-day 3×3 tournament is organized by Chooks-to-Go headed by its president, Ronald Mascariñas who wants to provide a worthy basketball tournament for former student-athletes and basketball players who have played for a long time due to the pandemic.

“We opened up the one-day Invitational tournament that we have two imports for the sole reason that these former student-athletes have not played for such a long time and have been stranded in our country since the pandemic,” said Mascariñas.

“This will also help our local players in adjusting to the global FIBA 3×3 game as there are a lot of skilled 6-foot-6 and above players in those competitions,” he added.

A total of 12 teams will vie for the P100,000 champion’s purse while the runner-up will receive P50,000 and the second runner-up takes home P20,000.

The rest of the teams vying in the tournament are The rest are HeiHei Manila, Pacquiao Coffee Bacolod, BRT Sumisip Basilan, Homegrown Grains Bocaue, AMACOR Mandaluyong, RBR Cabiao Nueva Ecija, Pasig Kingpins, Adam Esli Pasay, MNL Kingpin Quezon City, Essen Immunoboost Sarangani, and Zamboanga Valientes.

The tournament will follow the FIBA 3×3 World Tour format. There will be three pooled groups in the tilt wherein the two top teams will qualify for the knockout playoffs.

/dbs

